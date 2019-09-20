Kimbrel (0-3) took the loss Thursday against the Cubs, striking out two but allowing a solo homer in two-thirds of an inning.

Kimbrel returned from an elbow injury Thursday but failed to get the job done in his first game back. He entered a tie game in the top of the 10th inning and struck out the first batter before giving up a solo shot to Matt Carpenter. The veteran closer has struggled in 19.2 innings for the Cubs this season, recording a 5.95 ERA and allowing seven homers, tied for his career high despite the very low innings total. He won't be available Friday as he won't be asked to pitch on back-to-back days immediately after returning from the injured list, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.