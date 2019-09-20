Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Loses game in tenth inning
Kimbrel (0-3) took the loss Thursday against the Cubs, striking out two but allowing a solo homer in two thirds of an inning.
Kimbrel returned from an elbow injury Thursday but failed to get the job done in his first game back. He entered a tie game in the top of the 10th inning and struck out the first batter before giving up a solo shot to Matt Carpenter. The veteran closer has struggled significantly in 19.2 innings for the Cubs this season, recording a 5.95 ERA and allowing seven homers, tied for his career high despite the very low innings total. He won't be available Friday as he won't be asked to pitch on back-to-back days immediately after returning from the injured list, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
More News
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Activated from injured list•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Likely to be activated Thursday•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Due back Thursday or Friday•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Tosses 16 pitches in sim game•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Simulated game scheduled•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Completes another bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start