Kimbrel worked around two hits to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Saturday's win over the Reds. He struck out two.

Kimbrel had a rocky start to the bottom of the ninth, allowing consecutive singles to put runners on the corners, but the veteran reliever then struck out two hitters before ending the game on a Nick Castellanos groundout. Kimbrel has been excellent so far, as he now have five saves in as many chances to go along with a perfect 0.00 ERA. He should have a fairly firm grip on the closer's role moving forward.