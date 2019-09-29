Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Not pitching Sunday
Kimbrel was shut down and won't pitch in Sunday's season finale at St. Louis, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The 31-year-old was also unavailable Saturday, but that news wasn't officially revealed until the ninth inning of the television broadcast as Brandon Kintzler entered -- and converted -- the save opportunity. Kimbrel signed a three-year deal with the Cubs in June, but he struggled during his first season in the Windy City with a 6.53 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 30:12 K:BB and career-high nine home runs allowed in only 20.2 innings.
