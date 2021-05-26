Kimbrel worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and earn the save in Tuesday's win over the Pirates. He struck out one.

Kimbrel continued his excellent run to begin the season, as he now has 10 saves in 12 opportunities to go along with a 0.90 ERA and 0.85 WHIP. The veteran reliever is also once again striking out batters at an incredible rate, as he has 33 whiffs through 20 innings. Kimbrel struggled the last two years in Chicago, but he looks like his old, dominant self in 2021.