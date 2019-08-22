Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Notches 11th save
Kimbrel earned the save against the Giants on Wednesday after tossing a perfect inning with two strikeouts.
With the Cubs ahead 12-11, Kimbrel was tasked with protecting the lead in the ninth inning. He registered back-to-back strikeouts of Stephen Vogt and Kevin Pillar before forcing Brandon Belt to fly out and end the game. The save was Kimbrel's first since landing on the injured list August 5 with right knee inflammation. The right-hander now has 11 saves on the season along with a 5.28 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB over 17 appearances.
