Kimbrel earned the save against the Mets on Thursday, pitching a perfect ninth inning and striking out one batter.

For the second straight game, Kimbrel was summoned to protect a three-run lead and emerged unscathed, upping his saves count to 13 on the season. The 31-year-old has now pitched a scoreless inning in each of his last five appearances, striking out six batters in that span. He has held the opponent scoreless in 16 of 20 outings this season.