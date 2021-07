Kimbrel allowed a walk and struck out two to earn a save in Saturday's 4-2 win over Arizona.

This was the 33-year-old's first save since June 20 -- his last four appearances all came in non-save situations. Kimbrel shook off the rust with a scoreless inning Friday prior to picking up the save Saturday. He's been excellent this year with a 0.53 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 58:11 K:BB across 33.2 innings. He's now 21-for-23 in save chances.