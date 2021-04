Kimbrel recorded his first save of the season, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning Sunday against the Pirates.

Kimbrel entered the ninth inning in his first save opportunity of the year and retired all three batters he faced. The Cubs have Kimbrel set up to receive the majority of save situations this season. The veteran reliever was shaky in 2020 and will have to close games more consistently like he did Sunday in order to keep his role.