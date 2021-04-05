Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to record the save in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

Kimbrel picked up his first save of 2021 and recorded his second consecutive scoreless outing to begin the season. It's a good start for the veteran reliever, who posted a 5.28 ERA last year and a 6.53 ERA in 2019. Fantasy managers will want to see Kimbrel string together a few more good appearances to really feel confident, but he's got fantasy value as long as he has the closer role in Chicago and is pitching well.