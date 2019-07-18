Kimbrel had two strikeouts and didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Reds.

Kimbrel delivered a ninth inning with no drama Wednesday as he needed only 12 pitches to retire the side in order. The 31-year-old has allowed five runs through his first 6.2 innings with the Cubs, but he appears to be settling in with four straight scoreless outings.