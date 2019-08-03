Kimbrel worked a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Brewers. He struck out one.

After retiring the first two batters to start the inning, Kimbrel allowed a double to Eric Thames. However, the right-hander struck out Orlando Arcia to end the game. It's been a little bit of a struggle for Kimbrel in his first 12.2 innings with the Cubs, as he's posted a 5.68 ERA and a 17:8 K:BB. Nevertheless, Kimbrel has converted nine of 11 save chances overall and is locked in as the Cubs' closer.