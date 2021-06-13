Kimbrel recorded the final out of the game Saturday to earn the save in the win over the Cardinals.

Kimbrel picked up his 17th save of the season after entering with two outs and bases loaded in the ninth inning with a 7-2 lead. He retired the only batter he faced in Edmundo Sosa to end the game. The 33-year-old has resurfaced as one of baseball's best closers after dropping off the last two years. His 0.68 ERA is his best since his rookie season and his 0.68 WHIP is a career-best. In addition, he has a 14.4 K/9 in 26.1 innings.