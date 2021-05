Kimbrel allowed one walk with zero strikeouts during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday versus Pittsburgh.

The 32-year-old delivered a two-out walk to Phillip Evans but otherwise had no issues setting down the Pirates. Kimbrel is 6-for-7 in save chances with a 0.64 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 14 innings to begin the 2021 campaign.