Kimbrel was listed as the Cubs' closer by manager David Ross on Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Kimbrel's pedigree gives him the inside track on the job, though his performance since joining the Cubs in the middle of the 2019 season means his grip on the role may not be too firm. In 36 innings for Chicago, he owns a 6.00 ERA, with his 35.2 percent strikeout rate proving insufficient when combined with a 14.5 percent walk rate and 2.8 HR/9. He can safely be drafted as if he'll be the team's closer on Opening Day following Ross' vote of confidence, especially as top alternative Rowan Wick is dealing with an intercostal strain, but he'll need much better numbers if he's to keep hold of the job.