Kimbrel continued his dominant form Sunday to pick up his third save in as many days. He struck out Dylan Carlson to begin the ninth before issuing a walk to Paul Goldschmidt but found his way out of any further trouble by striking out Nolan Arenado and Tyler O'Neill to end the game. The 33-year-old has returned to elite status this season, as his 18 saves are good for second in the majors and he owns a 0.66 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and a 45:9 K:BB over 27.1 innings.