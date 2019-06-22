Kimbrel is scheduled to make another rehab appearance Saturday at Triple-A Iowa, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

After tossing a scoreless inning for Iowa on Friday, Kimbrel will face his first back-to-back test as he gears up for an eventual move to the Cubs' 25-man roster. According to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, Kimbrel's fastball sat around the 93-to-95 mile-per-hour range during Friday's outing, which is down a few ticks from the 97 mph he averaged with Boston in 2018. While Chicago has yet to outline a formal timeline for Kimbrel's debut with the big club, Bastian posits that it's unlikely the star closer joins the Cubs before their current homestand wraps June 27.

