Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Pitching at Triple-A again Saturday
Kimbrel is scheduled to make another rehab appearance Saturday at Triple-A Iowa, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
After tossing a scoreless inning for Iowa on Friday, Kimbrel will face his first back-to-back test as he gears up for an eventual move to the Cubs' 25-man roster. According to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, Kimbrel's fastball sat around the 93-to-95 mile-per-hour range during Friday's outing, which is down a few ticks from the 97 mph he averaged with Boston in 2018. While Chicago has yet to outline a formal timeline for Kimbrel's debut with the big club, Bastian posits that it's unlikely the star closer joins the Cubs before their current homestand wraps June 27.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.