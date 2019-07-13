Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Posts third save
Kimbrel set the Pirates down in order during the ninth inning to record his third save in a 4-3 victory Friday afternoon.
He didn't register a strikeout, but Kimbrel induced a flyout and two groundouts to nail down the one-run win. Since yielding five runs over two outings against the Pirates last week, Kimbrel hasn't allowed a hit and walked one batter with three strikeouts in his last two appearances, both of which were saves. It's still a very small sample size, but Kimbrel is 3-for-4 in save chances with a 9.64 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and six strikeouts in 4.2 innings this season.
