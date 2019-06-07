Kimbrel, who officially joined the Cubs on Friday, is roughly two or three weeks away from being ready to join the big-league roster, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kimbrel is understandably not ready to be thrown right into big-league action after enduring a seven-month offseason. He'll throw a bullpen session in Chicago on Saturday before heading to the team's spring training facility in Arizona. He'll be officially optioned to Triple-A Iowa for that period and could throw some tune-up innings at that level before taking over as the Cubs' closer.