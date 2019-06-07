Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Ready to go in 2-3 weeks
Kimbrel, who officially joined the Cubs on Friday, is roughly two or three weeks away from being ready to join the big-league roster, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Kimbrel is understandably not ready to be thrown right into big-league action after enduring a seven-month offseason. He'll throw a bullpen session in Chicago on Saturday before heading to the team's spring training facility in Arizona. He'll be officially optioned to Triple-A Iowa for that period and could throw some tune-up innings at that level before taking over as the Cubs' closer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...