Kimbrel pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to record the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Brewers. He walked one and struck out one.

It's been smooth sailing so far for Kimbrel, who has started the season with six scoreless innings, 10 strikeouts and three saves across five appearances. If the veteran reliever can keep this up, he should be a valuable fantasy asset the rest of the way, though he struggled mightily each of the last two seasons, so fantasy managers may be hesitant to fully buy into the small sample.