Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth inning with one walk and three strikeouts to record the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Padres.

After a bit of a rocky start with his new team, Kimbrel has settled into a groove, as he now has five straight scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and four saves since blowing a save chance on July 3. The 31-year-old still has a high 5.87 ERA, but that number should continue to come down if he keeps pitching like this, and the saves should keep piling up, too.