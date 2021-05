Kimbrel (1-2) pitched the final 1.1 innings of Sunday's 2-1 win over St. Louis, allowing an unearned run and a walk with two strikeouts to earn the win.

Kimbrel got the final out of the ninth and remained in the game for the 10th after Javier Baez gave the Cubs a two-run lead. Placed runner Paul Goldschmidt crossed the plate but Kimbrel was able to limit the damage to guarantee the victory. He's only allowed two runs in nine May innings.