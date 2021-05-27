Kimbrel worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Wednesday's win over the Pirates. He struck out two.

Kimbrel picked up his second save in as many nights, and he now has 11 this season in 13 chances. The veteran reliever has been dominant with a 0.86 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 21 innings this season. He may have come into the year as a question mark given his struggles the last two seasons, but Kimbrel has entrenched himself as the Chicago closer and should have pretty good job security from here on out.