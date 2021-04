Kimbrel pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts to secure the save in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.

Kimbrel has yet to allow a baserunner in four appearances (4.2 innings) this season, and he has nine strikeouts and two saves as well. It's an encouraging start for the veteran reliever following two down seasons in Chicago, and he'll be a valuable fantasy asset as long as he's pitching well and closing out games for the Cubs.