Kimbrel was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This move comes after Kimbrel was tagged for three runs in his most recent appearance, which came Sunday against the Brewers. An MRI came back clean, and the right-hander will be eligible to return next Thursday should he prove ready. Kimbrel has struggled since latching on with the Cubs in June, posting a 5.68 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 19 innings. David Bote was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move, while Rowan Wick, Steve Cishek and Pedro Strop are all options to see save chances while Kimbrel is sidelined.