Kimbrel pitched two-thirds of an inning in a non-save situation against Pittsburgh on Sunday, allowing a solo home run and hitting one batter while striking out two.

Making his first appearance since landing on the injured list Aug. 5 with right knee inflammation, Kimbrel came on in the ninth inning and immediately served up a solo blast to Starling Marte. He then hit Cole Tucker with a pitch before whiffing the next two batters. The outing was a microcosm of Kimbrel's season thus far, as he has converted nine of 11 save chances and racked up 19 strikeouts in 13.1 innings while posting a 6.08 ERA and giving up five home runs.