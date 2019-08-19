Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Serves up homer in return
Kimbrel pitched two-thirds of an inning in a non-save situation against Pittsburgh on Sunday, allowing a solo home run and hitting one batter while striking out two.
Making his first appearance since landing on the injured list Aug. 5 with right knee inflammation, Kimbrel came on in the ninth inning and immediately served up a solo blast to Starling Marte. He then hit Cole Tucker with a pitch before whiffing the next two batters. The outing was a microcosm of Kimbrel's season thus far, as he has converted nine of 11 save chances and racked up 19 strikeouts in 13.1 innings while posting a 6.08 ERA and giving up five home runs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...