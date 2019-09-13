Play

Kimbrel (elbow) is expected to throw another bullpen session Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kimbrel completed a bullpen session Thursday and is tentatively scheduled to take the mound again Sunday, assuming he checks out OK over the next couple days. The 31-year-old appears to be nearing his return from the injured list, but there remains no official timeline for his return.

