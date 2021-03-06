Kimbrel allowed four earned runs on four hits in an inning of work in Friday's Cactus League game against Cleveland. He struck out one.

This was not the type of Cactus League debut Kimbrel was looking for coming off a 2020 season in which he posted a 5.28 ERA across 15.1 innings. The veteran closer was even worse in 2019, posting a 6.53 ERA in 20.2 innings of work. This is just one outing, of course, but if Kimbrel continues to struggle during spring training, fantasy managers won't have much confidence in him to start the year. The Cubs may also lose confidence quickly, leaving Rowan Wick (ribs) and possibly Brandon Workman as options to take over as the closer at some point.