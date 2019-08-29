Kimbrel worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Mets. He struck out one.

Kimbrel got himself into trouble quickly, as he allowed a single and a walk to begin the bottom of the ninth. However, the veteran buckled down and retired the next three New York hitters to secure save No. 12. Kimbrel hasn't exactly been lights-out with his 4.67 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, though the Cubs figure to give him a long leash in the closer role given his track record.