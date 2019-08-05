Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Sidelined with knee issue
Kimbrel was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with right knee inflammation, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Kimbrel apparently felt discomfort after his most recent outing, during which he allowed one hit and struck out a batter en route to picking up his ninth save of the season Saturday against the Brewers. According to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times, the anticipation is that the veteran reliever won't be forced to spend much more than the minimum 10 days sidelined. Duane Underwood was summoned from the minors to take Kimbrel's place on the roster, while Steve Cishek and Brandon Kintzler are candidates to fill in for Kimbrel in the ninth inning.
