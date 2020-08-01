Manager David Ross was noncommittal Saturday when asked whether Kimbrel would remain the Cubs' closer going forward, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kimbrel entered Friday's game against the Pirates in the ninth inning during a non-save situation, but he allowed back-to-back home runs to Josh Bell and Colin Moran. The Cubs held on to win 6-3, but the right-hander has now had two rough outings to begin the season after struggling last season. Ross said he would have conversations with Kimbrel to determine his role going forward but declined to say whether he'd handle the ninth-inning duties in the near future. Jeremy Jeffress and Rowan Wick would be the most likely replacements if the 32-year-old loses his job as the closer.