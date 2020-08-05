Kimbrel allowed two earned runs on two hits while retiring just a single batter in a 5-4 win over the Royals Tuesday.
Leading 5-2, the Cubs decided to let Kimbrel get another shot at the ninth inning, but after allowing a single and a double sandwiched around a strikeout, the veteran got the hook. Kyle Ryan allowed both inherited runners to score but hung on for the save. Kimbrel now has a 32.40 ERA this season, and at this point, it's hard to see him getting many more save opportunities in the near future. Rowan Wick and Jeremy Jeffress figure to benefit.
