Kimbrel is scheduled to make another rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Kimbrel pitched Friday and Saturday with Iowa, so he'll receive a couple days of rest before his next outing. The Cubs have not announced an official timeline for his return to the majors, but the veteran left-hander could seemingly rejoin the team by the end of the week if his progression continues as planned Tuesday.