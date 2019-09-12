Kimbrel (elbow) threw a bullpen session Thursday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kimbrel incorporated all of his pitches and said afterwards that everything went "fine," though he declined to provide further details. While this is a step in the right direction for the right-hander, his return timeline remains unclear. The Cubs should continue to mix and match in the ninth inning while Kimbrel remains sidelined, with Rowan Wick and Steve Cishek representing possible endgame options, among others.

More News
Our Latest Stories