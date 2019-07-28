Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Tosses up two homers in blown save
Kimbrel (0-2) allowed three runs on two hits (two homers) with one walk and zero strikeouts without recording an out during a no save in a 5-3 loss against the Brewers on Saturday.
This was just the second time in Kimbrel's career and the first time since May 7, 2013, that he allowed two homers in an outing. Christian Yelich started the 10th with a homer, and then after a walk, Keston Hiura won it with another blast. This breaks a streak of eight straight innings without giving up a run for Kimbrel, but because he has such a small sample and didn't record an out Saturday, his ERA spiked back up to 6.75. He is 7-for-9 in save chances with a 1.69 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 10.2 innings this season.
