Kimbrel (elbow) is progressing but won't be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Kimbrel said last week he expected to spend the minimum 10 days on the shelf, but it looks like he'll require at least an extra day of rehab time. The 31-year-old threw off flat ground Sunday but it's unclear if he's resumed mound work. Kimbrel could still rejoin the Cubs sometime this weekend.