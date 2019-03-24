Cubs' Cristhian Adames: Heads to minor-league camp
Adames was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Adames was in contention for an Opening Day roster spot with Daniel Descalso battling a shoulder injury, but will instead make his way to minor-league camp. The 27-year-old joined the Cubs on a minor-league deal in February after slashing .269/.324/.370 at Triple-A in 2018.
