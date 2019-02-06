Cubs' Cristhian Adames: Inks NRI deal with Cubs
Adames signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Adames spent all of 2018 at the Triple-A level in the Marlins' organization. He hit .269 and made contact a whopping 85.1 percent of the time with New Orleans, but he displayed little power or speed. There doesn't seem to be a spot on the major-league roster for Adames even with his ability to play each infield position, so he seems destined for another year at Triple-A as an organizational depth piece.
