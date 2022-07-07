Hernandez is hitting .292/.365/.385 with two homers, one steal and an 8:21 BB:K for the rookie-level ACL Cubs.

The highly touted 18-year-old hasn't shown off much power or speed yet in his first taste of stateside baseball, but he's been getting his reps in and picking up plenty of base knocks. While Hernandez is going to need plenty of time to fill out and develop his skills in the minors, he's got tantalizing upside and is a must-roster player in any format where fantasy managers can afford to wait on him.