Hernandez signed with the Cubs on Friday for $3 million, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

One of the most hyped teenagers in this year's international signing class, Hernandez has a prototypical 6-foot-2, 165-pound frame that elicits comparisons to some of the best big-bodied shortstops of the past few decades. He excels at generating loft, which coupled with his plus bat speed, should lead to easy plus power down the road. Hernandez also has the speed to steal double-digit bases early in his career.