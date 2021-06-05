Chalmers was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chalmers was designated for assignment by the Twins at the end of May after he posted a 9.49 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in 12.1 innings across five appearances (two starts) with Double-A Wichita. He's been assigned to Double-A Tennessee to begin his time with his new organization.