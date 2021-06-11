Chalmers was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 24-year-old was claimed off waivers by Chicago last weekend but was removed from the 40-man roster before making an appearance for his new organization. Chalmers has a 9.49 ERA, 2.07 WHIP and 13:15 K:BB across 12.1 innings at Double-A this season.