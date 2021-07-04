Winkler (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits in one-third of an inning, taking the loss versus Cincinnati on Sunday. He also hit two batters.

Winkler allowed the first three batters he faced to reach before getting his lone out on a fielder's choice. His second hit batter yielded Cincinnati's game-tying run, and reliever Andrew Chafin allowed another fielder's choice with the run charged to Winkler. The right-hander allowed runs for the just the fourth time in 32 appearances this year. He owns a strong 1.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB with six holds across 29.2 innings.