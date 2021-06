Winkler, who tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's win over the Padres, has a 0.46 ERA across 19.2 innings this season.

The righty allowed an earned run in his first appearance of the season back on April 1 but has posted zeroes in 21 straight outings since then. He's due to let someone cross the plate at some point, but Winkler has established himself as a valuable member of the Chicago bullpen in front of closer Craig Kimbrel.