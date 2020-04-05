Cubs' Dan Winkler: Could make expanded bullpen
Winkler could earn a bullpen spot with the Cubs when the regular season is able to begin, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gonzales assumes a 29-man roster and nine-man bullpen. The Cubs and other MLB teams are likely to deepen their bullpens if the league eliminates off days and adds more doubleheaders to the schedule to compensate for the time lost due to the coronavirus. Winkler would benefit from an expanded bullpen and likely fill one of the final spots, giving him a low-leverage role to begin the year.
