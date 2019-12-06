Cubs' Dan Winkler: Gets one-year deal from Cubs
Winkler agreed to a one-year deal with the Cubs on Friday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old righty had a 4.98 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB in 21.2 innings with the Braves last season, but he had a 2.51 ERA and 3.43 ERA in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The one-year deal will give him a chance to re-establish his market value before returning to the open market. He should work in mid-leverage situations.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Offseason Tracker: Pham, Renfroe swapped
From the deal that saw Tommy Pham and Hunter Renfroe change hands to the renewed sleeper appeal...
-
Phillies a downgrade for Wheeler
The Phillies needed a starting pitcher and got one of the best in this year's free agent class....
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...