Winkler agreed to a one-year deal with the Cubs on Friday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old righty had a 4.98 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB in 21.2 innings with the Braves last season, but he had a 2.51 ERA and 3.43 ERA in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The one-year deal will give him a chance to re-establish his market value before returning to the open market. He should work in mid-leverage situations.