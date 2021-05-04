The Cubs placed Winkler on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right triceps tendinitis, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers, the Cubs moved Winkler and fellow pitcher Jake Arrieta (thumb) to the IL while calling up Kyle Ryan and Keegan Thompson from Triple-A Iowa to provide a pair of fresh arms. Ryan will serve as a replacement in the bullpen for Winkler, who has been one of the Cubs' top relievers this season with a 0.84 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 12 strikeouts across 10.2 innings.