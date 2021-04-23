Winkler (1-0) worked around two walks to pitch a clean 10th inning and earn the win against the Mets on Thursday. He struck out one.

With a runner automatically starting the frame on second, Winkler got off to a rough start, as he uncorked a wild pitch that advanced the runner to third with no outs. After a strikeout of Jeff McNeil, Winkler walked the next two batters, but then escaped the inning by inducing Dominic Smith to ground into a double play. Winkler then picked up his first win of the season when the Cubs walked off the Mets in the bottom of the inning. The righty has been solid through eight appearances (6.1 innings pitched) with a 1.42 ERA, though his 1.58 WHIP suggests he's been allowing too many baserunners and may see his ERA climb soon.