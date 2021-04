Winkler was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs haven't officially specified that Winkler is on the COVID-19 injured list, but the right-hander is reportedly isolated away from the team after bullpen coach Chris Young tested positive for the virus recently. If Winkler is on the COVID-19 IL, he'll be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols.