Winkler, who pitched a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Reds, has 31 strikeouts and a 1.23 ERA across 29.1 innings this season.

Outside of closer Craig Kimbrel, Winkler has perhaps been the Cubs' most reliable and effective reliever this season. The righty was good in 2020 as well, posting a 2.95 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 18.1 innings during the condensed season. Winkler should remain in a high-leverage role for Chicago, though he likely won't see save opportunities if Kimbrel stays healthy.